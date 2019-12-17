Bjorkstrand scored two goals in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Both were third-period insurance markers -- Bjorkstrand tipped home a Gustav Nyquist pass just 32 seconds after intermission, then scooped up the puck in the neutral zone and beat Braden Holtby on a partial breakaway about eight minutes later. It's the 24-year-old winger's first multi-goal game of the year, and Bjorkstrand now has nine goals and 18 points through 33 games.