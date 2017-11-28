Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Logs 6:02 of power-play time in loss
Bjorkstrand recorded two shots on net through 16:09 of ice time (6:02 with the man advantage) during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.
The 22-year-old winger is off to a decent start with five goals and 14 points through 24 games. He's currently receiving looks with the No. 1 power-play unit, which is an obvious boost to his fantasy value. However, it's definitely important to note that Columbus has scored a league-low six goals with the man advantage -- four fewer than any other team. Still, Bjorkstrand is an intriguing option in deep settings and daily contests for the time being.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Strikes twice in blowout•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Notches first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two assists in Tuesday's preseason win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Nets two helpers in losing cause•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Expected back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...