Bjorkstrand recorded two shots on net through 16:09 of ice time (6:02 with the man advantage) during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

The 22-year-old winger is off to a decent start with five goals and 14 points through 24 games. He's currently receiving looks with the No. 1 power-play unit, which is an obvious boost to his fantasy value. However, it's definitely important to note that Columbus has scored a league-low six goals with the man advantage -- four fewer than any other team. Still, Bjorkstrand is an intriguing option in deep settings and daily contests for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop