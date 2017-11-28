Bjorkstrand recorded two shots on net through 16:09 of ice time (6:02 with the man advantage) during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.

The 22-year-old winger is off to a decent start with five goals and 14 points through 24 games. He's currently receiving looks with the No. 1 power-play unit, which is an obvious boost to his fantasy value. However, it's definitely important to note that Columbus has scored a league-low six goals with the man advantage -- four fewer than any other team. Still, Bjorkstrand is an intriguing option in deep settings and daily contests for the time being.