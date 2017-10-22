Bjorkstrand scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss to Los Angeles.

Bjorkstrand is off to a decent start this season, racking up four points though eight games. The sniper has a top-six role locked down and is seeing power-play time, so he should post some respectable totals in his first full NHL season. The 22-year-old put up 26 points (14 goals) in 37 games with Cleveland of the AHL last season and could become a dynamic scorer at the NHL level.