Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Notches two assists Friday
Bjorkstrand picked up two assists while adding four shots, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
He'd failed to hit the scoresheet in his prior seven games, so Bjorkstrand's outburst was a welcome sight for the Jackets. The 22-year-old has already set new career highs with 10 goals and 34 points through 65 games, and his consistent role on the power play helps offset his lack of regular top-six shifts.
