Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Notches two assists Tuesday
Bjorkstrand picked up two assists while adding three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
He's been one of the few Blue Jackets limping to the finish line on the season, scoring only one goal and three points in his prior 13 games coming into Tuesday. but Bjorkstrand found his groove in the nick of time. The 22-year-old now has a career-high 11 goals and 40 points in 80 games on the season.
