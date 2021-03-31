Bjorkstrand scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Bjorkstrand tallied at 10:49 of the second period to open the scoring. The 25-year-old winger has a share of the Blue Jackets' team lead in goals with 13. He reached the 30-point mark for the fourth straight year, and he's got enough time left to challenge his career high of 40 points, set in 82 outings during the 2017-18 campaign.