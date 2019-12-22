Play

Bjorkstrand (rib) was placed on injured reserve Sunday and will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks.

Bjorkstrand was injured during Saturday's win over the Devils when he took a hard cross-check. The 24-year-old winger has 12 goals and 23 points in 36 games this season. His timeline suggests he'll be out until at least late January.

More News
Our Latest Stories