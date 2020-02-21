Bjorkstrand suffered a fractured ankle in Thursday's loss to the Flyers and will be out for 8-10 weeks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The injury is similar to the one Seth Jones sustained earlier this season. Bjorkstrand will miss the rest of the regular season as a result, and even if the Jackets make the playoffs, the projected timetable for his recovery wouldn't have him available for the first round at the very least. The 24-year-old winger, who's undoubtedly headed for injured reserve, will finish up the campaign with 21 goals and 36 points in 49 games.