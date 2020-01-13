Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Participates in practice
Bjorkstrand (ribs) returned to practice Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bjorkstrand won't be ready for Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, according to Portzline, but he's aiming to return before the All-Star break. The Blue Jackets are dealing with a plethora of injuries, so if Bjorkstrand could return early, it'd be a major boost. The 24-year-old winger had 12 goals and 23 points over 36 games before getting hurt.
