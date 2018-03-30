Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Picks up helper in blowout win
Bjorkstrand tallied an assist and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.
Thursday's assist marked Bjorkstrand's first point in six games, so the Blue Jackets will hope his performance against the Flames will lead to more consistent production heading into the playoffs. The 22-year-old winger has had a solid season, totaling 11 goals and 38 points in 78 games, but he's still a fringe player in most season-long fantasy formats.
