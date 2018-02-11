Play

Bjorkstrand scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

He also added five shots and a plus-1 rating. Bjorkstrand had just one assists in his previous 13 games, so while it's good to see him find the scoresheet again, the 22-year-old winger has more to prove before he'll be worth consideration again in most fantasy formats.

