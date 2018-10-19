Bjorkstrand tallied an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

After being shutout in his first four contests, Bjorkstrand has points in his last two games. The Danish winger is coming off 40 points a year ago but has not played as big a role this season as he did in 2017-18, averaging nearly four fewer minutes of ice time per game. However, Bjorkstrand still gets the odd opportunity on the power play so the potential for points remains somewhat high.