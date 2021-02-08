Bjorkstrand recorded an assist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bjorkstrand had the secondary helper on Max Domi's third-period goal. The 25-year-old Bjorkstrand is one of the Blue Jackets' better options on offense, with four goals, seven helpers, 28 shots on net, 23 PIM and 14 hits through 13 games this year. While tough play isn't central to his game, Bjorkstrand can hold his own. Look for the winger to continue his productive ways in a top-six role.