Bjorkstrand registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Bjorkstrand saw a shot attempt in the first period deflect off Gustav Nyquist and into the net behind Tristan Jarry. The Danish winger extended his point streak to six games and nine points with the helper. Bjorkstrand has 15 points and 69 shots on goal in 25 contests this season. While he's known for being a bit streaky, his current scoring pace is on track to top his career high of 40 points in 2017-18.