Bjorkstrand scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.

The 25-year-old salvaged a point for the Jackets with his third-period tallies, erasing a 5-3 deficit. Bjorkstrand is showing that last year's big step forward was no fluke, and he has six goals and 16 points through 20 games to begin the current campaign.