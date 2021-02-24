Bjorkstrand scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.
The 25-year-old salvaged a point for the Jackets with his third-period tallies, erasing a 5-3 deficit. Bjorkstrand is showing that last year's big step forward was no fluke, and he has six goals and 16 points through 20 games to begin the current campaign.
