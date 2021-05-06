Bjorkstrand scored two goals and added a power-play helper in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Bjotkstrand helped Jack Roslovic get Columbus on the board with the extra man early in the second, then lit the lamp himself in the final minute of the period to even the score at two goals apiece. The Danish winger added an empty-netter in the final second of the third period to complete the three-point night, which gave him 10 points in his last nine games.