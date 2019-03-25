Bjorkstrand scored a goal on five shots and added four PIM and two hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

It was a fairly big night for Bjorkstrand, who is up to 27 points in 70 games this season. More notably, his four PIM doubled his season total to eight. Don't expect the bad boy routine to continue, but he can be a decent depth option in deeper formats.