Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Provides helper in win
Bjorkstrand notched an assist, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Bjorkstrand has points in his last eight appearances, a run interrupted by a month-long absence due a rib injury. In that span, he has 10 goals and three assists. The Dane is up to 29 points, 136 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 40 games. Despite the lost time, he should exceed his career high of 40 points from 2017-18.
