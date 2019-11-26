Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Provides only offense in win
Bjorkstrand scored the only goal in Monday's 1-0 win over the Senators.
His hand-eye coordination was on full display, as Bjorkstrand tipped a chest-high wrister off the point from Zach Werenski into the back of the net. The fifth-year winger is red hot, scoring two goals and seven points in the last four games, but on the season Bjorkstrand has only 13 points (six goals, seven helpers) in 23 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Another multi-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Keys third-period comeback•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Delivers two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Ends slump with two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.