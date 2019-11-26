Bjorkstrand scored the only goal in Monday's 1-0 win over the Senators.

His hand-eye coordination was on full display, as Bjorkstrand tipped a chest-high wrister off the point from Zach Werenski into the back of the net. The fifth-year winger is red hot, scoring two goals and seven points in the last four games, but on the season Bjorkstrand has only 13 points (six goals, seven helpers) in 23 contests.