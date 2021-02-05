Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist with two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Bjorkstrand opened the scoring 2:23 into the game, circling deep in the offensive zone before beating Anton Khudobin with a quick shot from the right circle. He later added an assist on Cam Atkinson's game-winner in the third period. It was the fourth multi-point effort of the year for Bjorkstrand, who boasts four goals and six assists through 12 games.