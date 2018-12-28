Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Rare offensive outburst in OT win
Bjorkstrand stuffed the stat sheet with a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
Bjorkstrand opened the scoring 9:17 into the contest and added a helper later in the opening frame. Performances like this have come few and far between for the 23-year-old Dane, who has just five goal and six assists in 32 games this season.
