Coach John Tortorella said Wednesday that Bjorkstrand (ankle) may be ready to resume skating soon, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.

Bjorkstrand was projected to miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery March 3, but the NHL's ongoing suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic may provide the winger with enough time to get healthy by the time the league resumes play. At the time he underwent surgery, Bjorkstrand was projected to miss 8-to-10 weeks, so he should be back to full health by no later than mid-May. Prior to sustaining the injury, the 25-year-old posted 21 goals and 15 assists in 49 games.