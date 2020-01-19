Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Returns from IR
The Blue Jackets reinstated Bjorkstrand (rib/oblique) from injured reserve Saturday.
The 24-year-old wing will likely check back into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers -- the second of a back-to-back set for the Blue Jackets -- after the rib/oblique injury caused him to miss Columbus' last 13 games. Prior to suffering the injury in a Dec. 21 contest, Bjorkstrand led Columbus with 12 goals and ranked third on the team with 23 points.
