The Blue Jackets reinstated Bjorkstrand (rib/oblique) from injured reserve Saturday.

The 24-year-old wing will likely check back into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers -- the second of a back-to-back set for the Blue Jackets -- after the rib/oblique injury caused him to miss Columbus' last 13 games. Prior to suffering the injury in a Dec. 21 contest, Bjorkstrand led Columbus with 12 goals and ranked third on the team with 23 points.