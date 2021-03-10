Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
Bjorkstrand pulled the Blue Jackets to within 3-2 at 11:38 of the third period, re-directing a Zach Werenski feed following a Florida turnover. It was the eight goal of the year for Bjorkstrand and his second in the last three games. The 25-year-old would be on pace to threaten the career-high 23 goals he scored in 2018-19 if he had the benefit of a full schedule.
