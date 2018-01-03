Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Scores twice in 2-1 win
Bjorkstrand scored both goals in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Dallas.
The 22-year-old winger hadn't scored a goal in any of his previous nine games, but he did buoy his fantasy value with six helpers. Now up to 10 goals and 28 points for the campaign, Bjorkstrand is providing respectable numbers for deeper settings. Additionally, with Columbus dealing with a number of injuries up front, there's potential for him to carve out a more offensively inclined role if he continues to score.
