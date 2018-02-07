Bjorkstrand fired six shots while adding a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

It's been 12 games since Bjorkstrand found the back of the net, and he's recorded just one assist during that slump. The 22-year-old should eventually break out of his funk given his sniper's skill set, but he's a tough player to trust on an active fantasy roster until he does.