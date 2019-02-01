Bjorkstrand scored on one of his seven shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Bjorkstrand put his team ahead 3-2 with 5:42 remaining in the second period, but it was all Jets from there as the Blue Jackets suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. His strong performance in this one was rewarded with a season-high 17:04 of ice time, but expectations for the 23-year-old forward should remain tempered considering he has just one multi-point game all season.