Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Secures bridge deal
Bjorkstrand signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bjorkstrand thrived in his first full season with Columbus, racking up 11 goals and 40 points, including nine on the power play. The 23-year-old accomplished this while logging 14:18 of ice time per game on the third line. If the Blue Jackets trade Artemi Panarin, who has publicly stated he will not sign an extension with the club, Bjorkstrand could be promoted to a full-time, top-six role.
More News
