Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Secures hat trick in loss
Bjorkstrand produced three goals in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
The 23-year-old scored all three of the Blue Jackets' goals on Saturday, and was a force throughout with eight shots in 19:27. Bjorkstrand is on the right track to improve on his first full-season from last year, when he had 11 goals and 29 assists.
