Bjorkstrand dished out three assists and had three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over Carolina.

Bjorkstrand set up a pair of Seth Jones goals, including the overtime winner, as well as a Kevin Stenlund tally that tied the game late in the second period. Bjorkstrand has been on fire since the start of March, racking up four goals six assists in eight games. He has seven of those 10 points in just the last four contests. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and 16 assists in 31 games on the year, with those 16 assists already topping his total from each of the previous two seasons.