Bjorkstrand signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

A pair of injuries forced Bjorkstrand to miss a large chunk of the 2019-20 campaign, but he was fantastic when healthy, racking up 21 goals, 15 helpers and 162 shots on net while averaging 17:56 of ice time in 49 games. The 25-year-old Dane is expected to skate on Columbus' top line and first power-play unit this season, and could threaten the 20-goal and 40-point marks if he can stay healthy.