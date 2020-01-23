Bjorkstrand netted a pair of goals and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Bjorkstrand now has four goals in two games since returning from a rib injury. The Danish winger is up to 16 goals and 27 points with 131 shots on goal in 38 contests. Fantasy owners will want the 24-year-old active when the Blue Jackets return to action Feb. 1 versus the Sabres.