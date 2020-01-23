Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Stays hot with two more goals
Bjorkstrand netted a pair of goals and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Bjorkstrand now has four goals in two games since returning from a rib injury. The Danish winger is up to 16 goals and 27 points with 131 shots on goal in 38 contests. Fantasy owners will want the 24-year-old active when the Blue Jackets return to action Feb. 1 versus the Sabres.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Fuels comeback with two goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Returns from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Participates in practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Will sit out Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Exits early Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.