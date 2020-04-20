Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Still not skating yet
Bjorkstrand (ankle) hasn't begun skating yet but could get back on the ice soon according to general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
While Kekalainen painted a rosier picture, Bjorkstrand was reportedly set to start skating over a week ago. Still, with the league on hiatus through at least April 30, there really isn't any reason to rush the winger back onto the ice. Prior to getting hurt, the Dane was having a career year with 36 points in just 49 outings and likely would have set new personal bests in both goals and points. Looking beyond 2019-20, the 24-year-old could push for a consistent top-six role heading into next season.
