Bjorkstrand netted a pair of goals in Thursday's lopsided win over the Panthers.

Bjorkstrand has been skating on the first power-play unit, where he netted his goal Thursday. The 22-year-old is having a mediocre start to the season, managing four goals and eight points in 13 games. As long as he remains in the top-six and on the power play, the sniper should remain a serviceable fantasy option in most formats.