Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) left Thursday's loss to the Flyers in the third period and didn't return, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Bjorkstrand appeared to get his leg caught underneath him while sailing into the end boards in the third period and immediately hobbled to the locker room. The 24-year-old was outstanding in the game before exiting, scoring the game's first goal and adding an even-strength assist in the first period. The Blue Jackets can hardly afford another lengthy injury, as they currently have a whopping nine players residing on injured reserve. Look for an update regarding Bjorkstrand's status ahead of Saturday's road clash with Nashville.