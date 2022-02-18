Bjorkstrand scored a goal on five shots and added five hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Bjorkstrand provided the Blue Jackets with insurance in the third period. It was his third goal in the last four games. He's also been noticeably more physical since the start of January -- he had just three multi-hit games between October and December, but he's racked up eight such efforts since the calendar flipped to 2022. The 26-year-old has 15 tallies, 32 points, 118 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-27 rating through 46 appearances.