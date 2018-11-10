Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Tallies power-play goal in win over Caps
Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.
Originally set to be a spectator for this one, the 23-year-old instead found himself on the Jackets' top line after Cam Atkinson (illness) was a late scratch. Bjorkstrand took full advantage of the opportunity, burying his second goal of the season from the slot after a brilliant between-the-legs pass from Nick Foligno. With only four points in 15 games, Bjorkstrand isn't on the fantasy radar in most formats, but he does have the talent to produce some offense if he can work his way into a top-six role on a more consistent basis.
