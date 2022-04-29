Bjorkstrand scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Bjorkstrand stretched Columbus' lead to 4-1 at the 9:05 mark of the third when he wired a wrister from the right circle. He has found twine in three straight (three goals, two assists) and has 27 on the season. Bjorkstrand's 27 goals and 56 points are career marks.
