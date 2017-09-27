Play

Bjorkstrand picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 exhibition win over the Blues.

The 22-year-old winger had an up-and-down campaign last season, scoring six goals and 13 points in 26 games with the Jackets, but he has the skills to make his mark in a top-six role, and Josh Anderson's holdout all but assures Bjorkstrand of a spot on the roster to begin the year. Don't be shocked if he tops 20 goals this season if he's in the lineup for the full schedule.

