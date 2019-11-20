Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two helpers in win
Bjorkstrand notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
The undersized winger also threw his weight around, so to speak, with a season-high five hits. Bjorkstrand has three multi-point outings in November, but that's his only offensive production in the last 15 games, and on the year he has just four goals and eight points in 20 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Delivers two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Ends slump with two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Club anticipating breakout•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in convincing win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Huge effort to close season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.