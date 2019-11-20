Bjorkstrand notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The undersized winger also threw his weight around, so to speak, with a season-high five hits. Bjorkstrand has three multi-point outings in November, but that's his only offensive production in the last 15 games, and on the year he has just four goals and eight points in 20 contests.