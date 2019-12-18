Bjorkstrand scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old winger scored his 10th goal of the season midway through the first period thanks to a dazzling backhand pass from Gustav Nyquist, then Bjorkstrand returned the favor in the third to set up Nyquist's empty-netter. After managing only one goal over the prior seven games, Bjorkstrand has now collected three goals and four points over the last two nights.