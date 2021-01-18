Bjorkstrand scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

After scoring 21 goals in only 49 games during last season's abbreviated campaign, Bjorkstrand opened his account for this season with a wicked snapshot from the slot to beat Thomas Greiss late in the second period that tied the game at 1-1. Jackets coach John Tortorella is already busy juggling his forward lines to try and generate an offensive spark, but Bjorkstrand should be one of the team's most reliable snipers no matter who he's skating with.