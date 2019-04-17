Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two points in convincing win
Bjorkstrand registered a goal and an assist to go with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning to complete the series sweep.
Bjorkstrand was instrumental in helping Columbus to its first-ever postseason series win. With two goals and two assists apiece, he's averaging a point per game in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with Bjorkstrand and Co. now awaiting the winner of the Toronto-Boston series.
