Bjorkstrand missed Wednesday's practice with a non-COVID illness.
Bjorkstrand should be considered questionable for Thursday's game versus Tampa Bay. If Bjorkstrand's unable to go, Riley Nash or Mikhail Grigorenko will likely draw into the lineup against the Lightning.
