Bjorkstrand had surgery Monday to repair his fractured ankle and will miss 8-10 weeks, as expected.

The Blue Jackets would need to make a deep playoff run in order for Bjorkstrand to get back into the lineup, possibly as far as the Stanley Cup Finals. Prior to getting hurt, the Dane was riding a six-game point streak during which he racked up four goals and three helpers. Despite the injuries this season, the winger put together a second straight 20-goal campaign and will miss the 40-point mark by just four tallies.