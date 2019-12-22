Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) won't travel for Monday's game against the Islanders, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The Blue Jackets' forward corps was already battered, and Bjorkstrand added himself to the walking wounded after suffering an undisclosed injury in Saturday's win over the Devils. There's no clear timeline for Bjorkstrand's return, but he'll aim to re-enter the lineup Friday against the Capitals.