Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Will sit out Monday
Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) won't travel for Monday's game against the Islanders, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets' forward corps was already battered, and Bjorkstrand added himself to the walking wounded after suffering an undisclosed injury in Saturday's win over the Devils. There's no clear timeline for Bjorkstrand's return, but he'll aim to re-enter the lineup Friday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Exits early Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Two-point effort against Wings•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Posts helper on opening goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Provides only offense in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand: Another multi-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.