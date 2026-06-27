Blue Jackets' Oscar Hemming: Big winger off draft board at 14

Hemming was the 14th overall pick by Columbus in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hemming is a big, talented winger who can make plays at speed. He has NHL-level skill with the puck, sharp release and his compete is strong -- he plays a physical brand of hockey, and he's willing to play in the dirty areas of the rink. That said, he's a bit of a wild card. Hemming's draft year was a challenge because of league transfer rules, and he didn't start at Boston College until semester two. That and friction with the Finnish federation led to him being left off Finland's U18 team. A full season at Boston will show us what Hemming could be. His hockey IQ isn't great, so he'll need to be deployed alongside a pivot who guides his game. That's totally possible in the NHL. The question becomes which half of the middle-nine does he belong? If he can consolidate his game, Hemming will be a multi-category contributor on the Blue Jackets second line.