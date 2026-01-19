Sillinger scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 6-2 loss to Providence on Sunday.

Sillinger earned his first multi-goal game of the season, which was just his second multi-point effort. The 28-year-old has struggled a bit this year with five goals and 16 points over 33 appearances for the Monsters. He peaked at 40 points in 69 regular-season contests in 2023-24, but Sillinger would need to make a massive improvement to reach that level in 2025-26.