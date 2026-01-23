Sillinger scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 7-6 overtime win over Chicago on Thursday.

Sillinger has seven goals this season, with five of them coming over the last seven contests. His second two-goal effort in the last three games puts him at seven goals and 18 points through 35 outings overall. He made his NHL debut in 2024-25, but the 28-year-old forward would need to do a lot more to become an option for the Blue Jackets.