Blue Jackets' Owen Sillinger: Pots two more goals in AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 7-6 overtime win over Chicago on Thursday.
Sillinger has seven goals this season, with five of them coming over the last seven contests. His second two-goal effort in the last three games puts him at seven goals and 18 points through 35 outings overall. He made his NHL debut in 2024-25, but the 28-year-old forward would need to do a lot more to become an option for the Blue Jackets.
