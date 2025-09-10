Sillinger (knee) is projected to be ready early in the 2025-26 campaign, but he isn't expected to take contact during training camp, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Wednesday.

If Sillinger isn't taking contact, then that essentially rules him out for all of Columbus' seven preseason games. That limits his chances of making the Blue Jackets' Opening Night roster, but even if he starts the season in the minors, he might get a shot with the big club at some stage of the campaign. Sillinger had 11 goals and 29 points across 44 regular-season appearances with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. The 27-year-old also played in his lone NHL game to date in Columbus' 6-2 win over Seattle on Jan. 9. He recorded two PIM, one hit and one block in 13:09 of ice time.